Trump administration weighs closure of 30 US embassies, consulates

The Trump administration is weighing the closure of nearly 30 U.S. embassies and consulates around the world, as part of a sweeping reassessment of America’s diplomatic footprint, according to an internal State Department document obtained by CNN.

The document also recommends reducing the footprint at the US diplomatic missions in Somalia and Iraq — two countries that have been key to US counterterrorism efforts — and “resizing” other diplomatic outposts, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

The proposed changes come amid a broader expected overhaul of the US’ diplomatic agency as the Trump administration, spurred by the Elon Musk-backed Department of Government Efficiency makes dramatic efforts to shrink the federal government. It is unclear whether Secretary of State Marco Rubio has signed off on the proposed closures.

The document recommends closing 10 embassies and 17 consulates. Many of the posts are in Europe and Africa, though they also include ones in Asia and the Caribbean. They include embassies in Malta, Luxembourg, Lesotho, the Republic of Congo, the Central African Republic and South Sudan. The list also includes five consulates in France, two in Germany, two in Bosnia and Herzegovina, one in the United Kingdom, one in South Africa and one in South Korea.

The document proposes that the closed embassies’ duties be covered by outposts in neighboring countries.

State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce would not comment on the internal document or plans to drastically cut the State Department.

“I would suggest that you check with the White House and the President of the US as they continue to work on their budget plan and what they submit to congress,” Bruce said. “The kinds of numbers and what we tend to see is reporting that is early or wrong, based on leaked documents from somewhere unknown.”

The administration has announced ambassadorial nominees for only two of the embassies recommended for closure — Malta and Luxembourg.

