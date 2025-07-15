Trump announces $92B tech and energy deals in Pennsylvania energy deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump unveiled on Tuesday what he described as the largest investment package in Pennsylvania's history at the inaugural Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Event in Pittsburgh.

Addressing supporters and industry leaders, Trump announced that 20 leading tech and energy firms have pledged a combined $92 billion to develop artificial intelligence and energy infrastructure across the state, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Calling the day "a triumph for Pennsylvania and for the USA," Trump linked the investment to his broader international strategy, including a new NATO deal in which "they pay for everything" while the US delivers the military assets allies need.

