Trump announces Israel agrees to 60-day Gaza ceasefire plan

As reported by News.Az, citing a July 1 post on Truth Social, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Israel has agreed to key terms for a 60-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

“My representatives held a lengthy and productive meeting with the Israelis regarding Gaza. Israel has agreed to the essential terms for establishing a 60-day ceasefire, during which we will work with all sides to bring an end to the conflict,” Trump wrote.

The U.S. President noted that Egypt and Qatar would present the “final proposal” for a comprehensive resolution of the conflict. Trump expressed hope that the Palestinian militant group Hamas would accept the deal, emphasizing: “They should take the deal — because it’s not going to get any better. It will only get worse.”

According to Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aty, mediators involved in indirect talks between Israel and Hamas are working toward securing a 60-day truce in the Gaza Strip.

On March 18, the Israeli military resumed operations in Gaza, ending the fragile ceasefire that had been in place since January. Despite several rounds of negotiations mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, the conflicting parties have so far failed to reach consensus on a new agreement.

News.Az