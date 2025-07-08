Trump announces upcoming US-Iran talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump has revealed that the United States is set to hold talks with Iran.

"We have scheduled Iran talks, and they want to talk," Trump told journalists along with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"They've requested a meeting...and if we can put something down on paper, that will be fine. It'll be good," he said, adding: "We'll see what happens."

Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff said the meeting will take place in the "next week or so."

Asked about what might make him "have the desire" to carry out another strike on Iran, Trump said: "I hope we're not going to have to do that. I can't imagine wanting to do that. I can't imagine them wanting to do that. They want to meet...they want to work something out."

On June 22, US B-2 bombers dropped 14 GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) bombs, also known as bunker busters, on Iran’s Fordo and Natanz nuclear sites and dozens of submarine-based Tomahawk cruise missiles were fired at its nuclear facility at Isfahan as part of Washington’s campaign against Iran’s nuclear program.

A sixth round of talks between the US and Iran was scheduled on June 15, but Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian military, nuclear and civilian sites June 13.

The 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran ended with a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect June 24.

News.Az