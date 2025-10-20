Yandex metrika counter

Trump appoins businessman as special representative for Iraq

  • World
  • Share
Trump appoins businessman as special representative for Iraq
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump - REUTERS/ ALLISON ROBBERT

US President Donald Trump has appointed American businessman Mark Sawaya as his special representative for Iraq.

The American leader announced this on Truth Social, News.Az reports.

"I am pleased to announce that Mark Sawaya will be the Special Representative for the Republic of Iraq," the Washington chief of staff noted. He assured that Sawaya "has a deep understanding of the relationship between the United States and Iraq" and has connections in the region.

"Mark played a key role in my campaign in Michigan, where he and others helped ensure record Muslim American voter turnout," Trump added.

Sawaya is the founder of Leaf and Bud, a company that produces and distributes various marijuana-based products.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      