Trump authorizes US to admit 30,000 refugees in fiscal year 2019

US President Donald Trump on Thursday issued a determination authorizing the United States to admit 30,000 refugees in 2019, Sputnik reported.

"The admission of up to 30,000 refugees to the United States during Fiscal Year (FY) 2019 is justified by humanitarian concerns or is otherwise in the national interest," the determination said.

Although Trump authorized 45,000 refugees in 2018, less than half the quota had been admitted by the end of August — one month before the fiscal year ended on September 30, immigration officials announced earlier.

​In April, the Trump White House announced its zero-tolerance policy, promising to pursue criminal charges to the fullest extent of the law against those who cross the US-Mexico border without correct documentation.

Yearly refugee admissions during the Obama administration averaged about 75,000.

News.Az

