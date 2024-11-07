Trump begins transition to second term, set to announce key appointments soon

US President-elect Donald Trump convened with potential candidates for his second administration on Wednesday, with key appointments expected to be announced in the coming days, according to reports.

Sources familiar with Trump’s transition planning told CNN that he has prepared a series of executive orders, policy proposals, and regulatory rollbacks for his first day in office, signaling a rapid start to his second term, News.Az reports.Many of those vying for roles in the new administration attended Trump’s victory celebrations in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday night. Some have reportedly adjusted their travel plans to remain in the area.Trump surpassed the 270 Electoral College votes required for reelection early Wednesday, currently leading with 295 votes to Democratic candidate Kamala Harris' 226, according to The Associated Press.In her concession speech at Howard University on Wednesday, Harris, the Vice President-elect, reaffirmed her commitment to the principles of "freedom, opportunity, fairness, and the dignity of all people."

News.Az