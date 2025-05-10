Yandex metrika counter

Trump calls for 20,000 new officers to aid deportations

Trump calls for 20,000 new officers to aid deportations
Source: BBC

Donald Trump has ordered the Department of Homeland Security to add at least 20,000 officers to enforce his deportation policies, News.az reports citing BBC.

The directive was issued on Friday and forms part of the administration's plan to incentive undocumented immigrants to self-deport.

In a video, Trump said he was making it "as easy as possible" for them to leave the US.

The federal government will fund flights out of the US for undocumented people who choose to leave voluntarily, and provide an "exit bonus," the executive order stated.


