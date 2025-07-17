Yandex metrika counter

Trump claims Coca-Cola to add cane sugar in U.S. production

Trump claims Coca-Cola to add cane sugar in U.S. production
President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that Coca-Cola has agreed to use “real cane sugar” in its U.S.-made Coke products. The company has neither confirmed nor denied the claim.

“We appreciate President Trump’s enthusiasm for our iconic Coca-Cola brand,” said Coca-Cola spokeswoman Michelle Agnew. “More details on new innovative offerings within our Coca-Cola product range will be shared soon,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Trump made the statement on social media but did not mention whether the change would eliminate high-fructose corn syrup, which has been linked by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to obesity. Coca-Cola began incorporating corn syrup in 1980, blending it with sugar to offset rising sugar prices.

Coca-Cola already offers cane sugar-sweetened products, including the popular “Mexican Coke,” widely available in U.S. markets since 2005, and a Kosher-for-Passover version for observant Jews.

The White House has not yet commented on Trump’s announcement.


