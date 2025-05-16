Trump criticizes Supreme Court over birthright citizenship debate

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Friday, US President Donald Trump accused the US Supreme Court of yielding to pressure from liberal activists after oral arguments in a significant case regarding birthright citizenship.

"THE SUPREME COURT IS BEING PLAYED BY THE RADICAL LEFT LOSERS, WHO HAVE NO SUPPORT, THE PUBLIC HATES THEM, AND THEIR ONLY HOPE IS THE INTIMIDATION OF THE COURT, ITSELF. WE CAN’T LET THAT HAPPEN TO OUR COUNTRY!" Trump wrote on Truth Social, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

His remarks came a day after the court heard arguments on nationwide injunctions that have blocked a Trump administration order seeking to end automatic citizenship for children born on US soil to undocumented immigrants.

Shortly after returning to office on Jan. 20, 2025, Trump signed the executive order, which was challenged in federal courts.

