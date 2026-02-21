US ambassador Huckabee says ‘fine’ if Israel expands region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mike Huckabee, the U.S. ambassador to Israel, sparked international attention after suggesting in an interview that he would consider it “fine” if Israel were to expand its territory across the Middle East, from the Nile to the Euphrates.

The statement came during a discussion with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson on Friday, when Huckabee referenced biblical interpretations of the land promised to Abraham’s descendants. Such an expansion would encompass modern-day Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, and parts of Saudi Arabia, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Huckabee later described the comment as “somewhat hyperbolic” but left the door open for discussion if Israel were to engage in conflict and gain territory. He framed Israel’s right to exist as rooted in international law while criticizing international bodies such as the ICC and ICJ for opposing Israeli actions.

The principle of territorial integrity and the prohibition of acquiring land by force has been a cornerstone of post-World War II international law. In 2024, the International Court of Justice ruled that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories is illegal and must cease. Israel also annexed the Golan Heights in 1981 and maintains military outposts inside Lebanon. Some Israeli politicians, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have openly promoted the idea of a “Greater Israel,” which envisions expanded borders beyond current territory.

Huckabee’s religious stance and past actions have drawn criticism, particularly his failure to speak out on cases involving U.S. citizens harmed by Israeli forces and his meeting with convicted spy Jonathan Pollard, who sold U.S. intelligence to Israel. Huckabee defended the meeting, saying it was pre-approved and that he does not regret it.

While he frames his comments through a religious perspective, Huckabee’s statements have raised questions about the official U.S. position on Israel’s territorial ambitions and underline ongoing tensions in Middle East geopolitics and international law.

