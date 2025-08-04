Trump dispatches Witkoff to Moscow ahead of US sanctions on Russia

Steve Witkoff, the US president’s special envoy for the Middle East and Russia, is scheduled to visit Moscow midweek, just two days ahead of Trump’s deadline for the Kremlin to finalize a deal with Ukraine or face substantial tariffs.

US president’s special envoy Steve Witkoff is travelling to Russia this week, just days before a deadline for Moscow to reach a deal with Ukraine or face major tariffs, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Donald Trump said Witkoff may be going to Moscow “Wednesday or Thursday”. “They would like to see him. They've asked that he meet, so we'll see what happens,” he added.

The Kremlin-controlled media later reported that Witkoff is expected in Moscow on Wednesday, 6 August.

US president also reiterated that sanctions would take effect by Friday if Russia does not agree to a ceasefire by that date. "There'll be sanctions, but they seem to be pretty good at avoiding sanctions," Trump said.

"They’re wily characters, and they're pretty good at avoiding sanctions, so we’ll see what happens."

