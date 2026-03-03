Trump downplays odds of exiled activist Pahlavi becoming Iran's next leader
Source: Reuters
President Donald Trump just downplayed the prospect that exiled Iranian activist Reza Pahlavi could assume leadership of the country, saying he preferred that someone from within Iran take charge.
“Some people like him, and we haven’t been thinking too much about that,” Trump said. “It would seem to me that somebody from within maybe would be more appropriate”, News.Az reports, citing CNN.
Pahlavi, the son of the last shah of Iran, has positioned himself as a prominent face of the Iranian opposition.
But Trump said that while “he looks like a very nice person,” it was more likely that “somebody that’s there, that’s popular, if there’s such a person” would be a better candidate.
By Faig Mahmudov