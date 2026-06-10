Trump hails naval blockade, claims Iran is becoming a ‘failed nation’

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US president has accused the “fake news media” of failing to report what he described as the effectiveness of the ongoing US blockade on Iran.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump described the ongoing US blockade as the most successful, News.Az reports.

"The Fake News Media refuses to report how EFFECTIVE the U.S. Naval BLOCKADE is, the most successful Blockade in the history of Naval Warfare," he stated.

Trump added: "NOTHING GETS THROUGH unless we want it to. IT IS A STEEL WALL! Iran is doing ZERO business, not paying their military, or any of their bills, and quickly becoming a FAILED NATION! Lots of oil is getting out. Praise be to Allah!"

News.Az