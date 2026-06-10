Pro-Iran hacker group claims US forces in Gulf to be targeted by drones

Pro-Iran hacker group claims US forces in Gulf to be targeted by drones

+ ↺ − 16 px

A pro-Iranian hacker group known as Handala has claimed it has obtained sensitive information on US military personnel in the Persian Gulf region and warned that American forces would soon be “welcomed” by Iranian Shahed-136 drones, according to a statement cited by Iranian media.

In a message published alongside an image of a Shahed-136 drone, the group claimed that “the coordinates of all US military personnel stationed in the countries along the Persian Gulf have now been transferred to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps,” News.Az reports, citing Fars News Agency.

The group further said it had previously exposed the identities of US Marine Corps personnel, an action it claimed led to “several classified reports” being submitted to the US Congress.

“Within the next few minutes, you will be ‘welcomed’ by Shahed-136 drones,” the group said. “You started this game, but we will decide how it ends.”

News.Az