Trump honours Charlie Kirk on his birthday with Medal of Freedom - VIDEO

U.S. President Donald Trump posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to conservative activist Charlie Kirk during a ceremony in the White House Rose Garden — held on what would have been Kirk’s 32nd birthday.

Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot last month while speaking at Utah Valley University. His widow, Erika Kirk, accepted the nation’s highest civilian honor on his behalf, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“We’re here to honor a fearless warrior for liberty,” Trump said, calling Kirk “a patriot of the highest caliber” and “a martyr for freedom.”

Erika Kirk, who recently assumed leadership of Turning Point USA, described the moment as “the best birthday gift” for her late husband. She added that if the time had come, “he probably would have run for president — not out of ambition, but because he believed his country needed it.”

She ended her remarks emotionally:

“To live free is the greatest gift, but to die free is the greatest victory. Happy birthday, my Charlie. Happy freedom day.”

Charlie Kirk founded Turning Point USA in 2012, mobilizing young conservatives across college campuses. Trump credited Kirk as a major influence in his reelection campaign.

However, Kirk’s career was often marked by controversy — he strongly opposed LGBTQ+ rights, inflamed racial debates, and spread false claims about immigration and the 2020 election.

The event marked Trump’s first Presidential Medal of Freedom award of his second term. Argentine President Javier Milei also attended the ceremony after holding talks at the White House earlier in the day.

Trump returned to Washington from Israel and Egypt, where he celebrated a ceasefire deal in Gaza. He joked that he had “raced halfway around the globe” to be present on Kirk’s birthday.

“I didn’t have the courage to ask Erika to move it to Friday,” Trump said. “Because today was Charlie’s birthday.”

As the event took place, the Trump administration announced it had revoked visas for six foreigners accused of mocking Kirk’s assassination online.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom, established by President John F. Kennedy in 1963, recognizes outstanding contributions to U.S. national interests, world peace, and culture.

Trump has previously awarded the medal to figures such as Tiger Woods, Rush Limbaugh, and Elvis Presley. Future honorees are expected to include Rudy Giuliani and Ben Carson.

News.Az