Steve Witkoff to step back from Trump administration after Gaza ceasefire

White House special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff is expected to step back from his role in the Trump administration to refocus on his business following his key role in brokering the Gaza ceasefire, two sources told Middle East Eye.

Witkoff, a billionaire real estate developer with close ties to Trump, played a central role in shuttle diplomacy across the Middle East, including direct meetings with senior Hamas officials. Sources described his schedule over recent months as “gruelling,” with intensive travel between Israel, Egypt, and the US, often using his private jet, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

His departure raises questions about the US’s engagement in the next stages of Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan, which includes Hamas disarmament, Gaza reconstruction, and the formation of a Palestinian technocratic government. While Trump has indicated he will chair a “board of peace” to oversee implementation, US and Arab diplomats have expressed doubts about his active involvement.

Witkoff, who formally served as a State Department employee without salary earlier this year, has been praised by regional officials for his practical, business-minded approach, which many preferred over traditional career diplomats. During negotiations, he offered personal empathy, sharing the grief of losing a child with Hamas officials while advocating for an end to hostilities.

Although Witkoff has no career diplomatic experience, his wealth, business background, and ties to Trump and regional leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, allowed him to operate with unusual latitude. He has also been tasked by Trump with mediating an end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, though those talks have yet to advance.

Witkoff’s close business and family connections in the Gulf—including dealings with the Qatari Investment Authority and UAE rulers—have drawn scrutiny over potential conflicts of interest. Despite this, he was well-regarded in the region as a serious and empowered envoy.

With Witkoff stepping back, attention will turn to how the Trump administration will maintain momentum on the Gaza peace process and other Middle East initiatives in his absence.

