Trump imposes tariffs on timber, timber products imported into US

US President Donald Trump ordered the introduction of tariffs on timber and certain timber products imported into the US, the White House says, News.Az reports.

According to published documents, tariffs of 10%, proportional to the cost of the goods, will apply to timber supplies, including coniferous species. A 25% tariff will be applied to certain types of furniture, including kitchen furniture. The new measures will take effect on October 14. There is a possibility that the tariffs will increase after January 1, 2026.

On August 22, Trump announced that the Washington administration was investigating furniture imports from other countries to the US. He noted at the time that, following the investigation, these products would be subject to tariffs.

The largest exporters of furniture to the United States are currently Vietnam, Canada, China, and Mexico.

News.Az