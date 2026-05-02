Trump insists China trip will proceed despite Iran tensions

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US President Donald Trump has said he is still planning to travel to China as scheduled this month, despite the ongoing stalemate in negotiations with Iran, News.Az reports, citing Chinese media.

When asked by reporters on Friday about the upcoming trip to Beijing, Trump said: “It is going to be amazing. The visit with China and Chairman Xi [Jinping] – that’s going to be great.” He added: “We have the trip with China coming up. And I think it will be an amazing event.”

Trump had originally planned to visit Beijing in late March, but the trip was postponed to May 14–15 after he launched military action against Iran.

Chinese analysts have noted that the visit will be important for both countries, as it could help them manage risks amid growing global uncertainty and instability.

At the same time, Iran has reportedly submitted a new proposal for a second round of peace talks with the United States through Pakistani mediators, according to the official Islamic Republic News Agency. However, the report did not provide any details about the contents of the proposal.

Trump, however, said he was “not satisfied” with the offer, although he did not explain what he considered to be lacking in it.

“We’ll see what happens. Iran wants to make a deal because they have no military left, essentially,” he said.

In parallel, Trump also announced an expansion of sanctions on Cuba, targeting foreign companies and financial institutions that are considered to be supporting the government in Havana. The move could further increase tensions with European partners.

Additionally, Trump said he would withdraw 5,000 US troops from Germany, a decision that has raised concerns about a possible strain in transatlantic relations.

This decision came after comments from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who said the United States was being “humiliated” by Iran’s leadership and also argued that Washington lacked a clear strategy in dealing with the situation.

News.Az