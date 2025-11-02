Trump is confident China will not take steps against Taiwan

US President Donald Trump said Beijing does not intend to take any action against Taiwan, as it understands that otherwise it will not leave it unanswered.

The American leader said this in an interview with CBS News, News.Az reports.

"They understand what will happen if they take any action. He (Chinese President Xi Jinping - ed. ) said, and his people said in meetings: 'We will never do anything as long as Trump is president.' They know there will be consequences," the White House chief said.

Asked by a reporter whether the Taiwan issue was raised during his meeting with China's leader this week, Trump said no.

News.Az