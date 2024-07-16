Trump makes first public appearance following assassination attempt - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former US President Donald Trump made his first public appearance since an assassination attempt over the weekend, attending the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Monday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Donald #Trump appeared at the US #RepublicanParty convention with a bandaged ear just 48 hours after the assassination #attempt on him. pic.twitter.com/ckS4howQKi — News.Az (@news_az) July 16, 2024

During the convention, where the Republican Party formally nominated him as its 2024 presidential candidate, Trump walked on stage and raised his fist in the air, displaying a large bandage on his right ear, the location of the gunshot wound sustained during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.The assailant, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was shot and killed by the Secret Service at the rally.

