McDonald's rival shuts down after 79 years

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Few fast-food chains have withstood the test of time. Since McDonald’s was founded in 1940, many competitors have come and gone, enjoying brief success before fading into obscurity.

Burger Chef, which had more than 1,000 locations, closed in 1996, according to The New York Times, while Red Barn, once a 400-restaurant chain, closed its final 22 locations in 1986, a UPI report confirmed, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Burger Queen, which also used the Druther’s name, shut down in 1990 when most locations were converted to Dairy Queens, the company history web page shows.

Those are just some of the bigger names, not accounting for chains. Steak ‘n Shake, BurgerFi, and Jack in the Box remain in operation after collectively closing hundreds of locations.

Hi-Ho Burgers and Brew has been operating for 79 years. That’s not quite as long as McDonald’s 86 years and counting, but it’s an impressive run that’s coming to an end.

Hi-Ho Burgers and Brews closing its flagship location

Hi-Ho Burgers and Brews has a unique origin story.

“It all started when a resident of Dilworth, MN, wanted to open a burger joint up on the north side of Highway 10. His name was Glenn Tollefson, but he didn’t have a name for his burger joint. Leading up to the time he had to come up with a name for his new business, he was eating his favorite cracker, the Hi-Ho cracker. In 1947, the Hi-Ho Burgers and Brews was born,” the chain shared on its website.

The company also operates a location in South Fargo, which won’t be closing.

“Hi-Ho Burgers and Brews closed its doors for good at its Dilworth, Minnesota, location, but the family who owns the business says it’s time for something new. The Cariveau family told Valley News Live about the closure Sunday, thanking the community and staff for decades of support,” Valley News Live reported on the April 19 shutdown.

The Cariveau family shared a message on Facebook about the closure.

“We are excited to announce that there will be a new business coming to this location on June 1st. We hope all of you will welcome Kris Benlioglu, his family, and Grill 10 to the community and show them support like you have for us over the generations,” they posted.

Hi-Ho in South Fargo remains open and they will honor all gift cards and coupons at that location, according to the family.

“A sister company of that location is opening Hi-Ho on the Lake at Middle Cormorant Lake in the Swanies Resort starting on May 1,” KVRR reported.

News.Az