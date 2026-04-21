Druzhba pipeline fixed, Zelenskyy says it can restart

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The repair of the Druzhba pipeline clears the way for the approval of the €90 billion loan for Ukraine and a new round of sanctions against Russia, both of which are currently blocked by Hungary.

The Druzhba pipeline that carries Russian oil through Ukraine to Hungary and Slovakia has been repaired and can resume operations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced, ending a monthslong standoff between Kyiv and Budapest, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The pipeline has been out of order since a Russian drone attack on western Ukraine in late January.

"Ukraine has completed repair work on the section of the Druzhba oil pipeline that was damaged by a Russian strike," Zelenskyy said in a social media post published on X.

"The pipeline can resume operation," he added.

The announcement paves the way for Hungary to lift its veto on the €90 billion loan for Ukraine, which was endorsed by EU leaders in December but suddenly blocked by outgoing Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in February in reaction to the interruption of oil flows.

"We connect this with the unblocking of the European support package for Ukraine, which had already been approved by the European Council," Zelenskyy said.

Orbán, whose 16-year term is about to end after a bruising defeat at the polls, said on Sunday that he would drop his reservations as soon as the oil transit resumes.

If Orbán makes good on his word, the final element of the loan could be approved as early as Wednesday when ambassadors meet in Brussels.

The European Commission has offered to pay for the repairs with EU funds.

The dispute over Druzhba has also led Hungary and Slovakia to block a new package of sanctions against Russia, which includes a full ban on maritime services.

"We must continue systematic sanctions pressure on Russia over this war and work on further diversifying energy supplies to Europe," Zelenskyy said.

"Europe must be independent from those who seek to destroy or weaken it."

News.Az