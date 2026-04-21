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Germany and Czechia have summoned Russian ambassadors in response to what they called direct threats from Moscow against companies operating in their countries.

On Monday, Germany’s Foreign Ministry said it had summoned the Russian ambassador after Moscow issued what Berlin called “direct threats” against targets in Germany. In a post on X, the ministry said the statements were aimed at undermining support for Ukraine and testing European unity, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Our response is clear: we will not be intimidated,” the ministry said, adding that such threats and all forms of espionage in Germany are “completely unacceptable.”

Separately, the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it summoned the Russian ambassador in Prague and issued a formal protest over threats directed at Czech companies.

Foreign Minister Petr Macinka called in Ambassador Alexander Zmeyevsky to demand an explanation for statements made by Russia’s Defense Ministry and by Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council.

The diplomatic moves followed the publication last week of a list by Russia’s Defense Ministry naming 21 companies that Moscow claims are involved in producing drones and components for Ukraine.

Among those named were three German firms: Davinci Avia, 3W Professional, and Airlogistics Germany. All identified as suppliers of drone technology to Ukraine’s efforts against Russian aggression.

While remaining roadblocks are serious, with Budapest no longer planning a veto, Brussels may have a partial solution to expedite Ukraine’s path forward with a “symbolic” membership for Kyiv.

In a subsequent comment, Medvedev described the list as a “roster of potential targets,” prompting strong reactions from several European governments.

Czech officials stressed that all assistance provided by Prague to Ukraine is firmly grounded in international law, and said Russia’s war against Ukraine has led to a serious deterioration of security in Europe.

Russia has not publicly responded to the diplomatic protests.

News.Az