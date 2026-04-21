Top US cyber agency lacks access to Anthropic's Mythos

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Two sources told Axios that the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency does not have access to Anthropic's powerful new Mythos Preview model, despite its use by other government agencies.

The country's top cyber defense agency, tasked with helping to secure everything from banks to power plants, is being left behind at a time when the industries it works with are deeply concerned about AI-powered cyberattacks overwhelming their defenses, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Anthropic decided against a public release of Mythos due to its unprecedented ability to quickly discover and exploit security vulnerabilities.

Instead, Anthropic provided it to more than 40 companies and organizations who are now testing it and working to shore up their systems.

CISA is not on that list, the sources say.

News.Az