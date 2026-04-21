Iran dismisses UAE’s unfounded accusation

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The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson condemned the baseless accusations made by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the arrest of several individuals in the country on unsubstantiated charges.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Esmaeil Baghaei denounced the UAE’s move to detain a number of people on vague and groundless excuses, News.Az reports, citing Mehr news.

He stated that raising such unfounded claims and engaging in anti-Iranian narratives cannot divert attention from the direct responsibility of sponsors and supporters of US and Israeli aggressors in the military onslaught against Iran.

Baghaei stressed that such deflection would not help build confidence among regional countries, calling on the UAE government to respect human rights and human dignity, avoid retaliatory behavior, and return to the principle of good neighborliness.

News.Az