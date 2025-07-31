+ ↺ − 16 px

Senator Lindsey Graham (a Republican from South Carolina, who is included in the Russian list of terrorists and extremists) once again announced US President Donald Trump's intention to impose tariffs on countries that purchase oil and gas from Russia, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

"Russia, you are right when it comes to sanctions. You have been able to avoid them and you have learned to live with them. Apparently, what you don’t understand is that President Trump is changing the game and he is going to put tariffs on countries who buy your oil and gas, propping up your war machine," Graham wrote on his X page. According to him, a "large bipartisan majority" is ready to support the president in doing so.

News.Az