Trump mocks NASA chief’s "beautiful ears" during awkward Artemis crew meeting - VIDEO

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Donald Trump complimented the Nasa chief’s “beautiful ears” in a strange interaction with the Artemis crew.

During a press event at the Oval Office on Wednesday (29 April), the US president was asked if he is considering moving the space agency’s headquarters from Washington DC when the lease expires in August 2028, News.Az reports, citing Independent.

Instead of answering the question himself, he diverted it to Nasa administrator Jared Isaacman. “You heard that question with those beautiful ears of yours?,” he asked him.

Mr Trump then added, “He’s got great hearing. You know, he’s got super hearing.”

Mr Isaacman laughed off the bizarre comment by replying “trick of the trade,” before answering the question.

News.Az