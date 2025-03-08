Trump names ambassador nominees for Kuwait, Morocco, and Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Friday, US President Donald Trump nominated Amer Ghalib as the US ambassador to Kuwait, Duke Buchan as the ambassador to Morocco, and Michel Issa as the ambassador to Lebanon.

On his Truth Social account, Trump said Ghalib, who serves as the mayor of the City of Hamtramck, and is the only Muslim mayor in the US, has been selected as the nominee for the Kuwait post, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“As the Mayor of the City of Hamtramck, Michigan, Amer worked hard to help us secure a Historic Victory in Michigan. I know he will make our Country proud in this new role. Congratulations Amer!,” Trump said.

He also announced that Buchan, a former US ambassador to Spain, will serve as ambassador to Morocco, stating that he would play a critical role in the position.

“Duke will play a pivotal role as we strengthen Peace, Freedom, and Prosperity for both of our Countries. Congratulations to Duke and his wonderful family!”

In addition, Trump named Lynda Blanchard as the US ambassador to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), which is headquartered in Rome.

“During my First Term, Lynda did a great job as U.S. Ambassador to Slovenia. I know she will work incredibly hard for our Nation. Congratulations Lynda!”

