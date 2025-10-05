Trump: Negotiations on the release of Hamas hostages are going very well

Negotiations for the release of hostages held by the radical Palestinian movement Hamas are progressing very well, News.Az reports.

US President Donald Trump stated this while speaking to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House.

"Negotiations are underway right now. They started in the last couple of days. We'll see how they play out, but I'm hearing that they're going very well," Trump said.

As a reminder, on September 29, the White House unveiled the American leader's "comprehensive plan" aimed at resolving the conflict in Gaza. The document consists of 20 points. It provides, among other things, for the imposition of temporary external governance in the Palestinian enclave and the deployment of international forces there. Israel announced its agreement with this plan.

News.Az