Trump nominates Pam Bondi as attorney general After Matt Gaetz withdraws

US President-elect Donald Trump has selected veteran prosecutor Pam Bondi as his new nominee for attorney general, following the withdrawal of Matt Gaetz from consideration.

Bondi has a long track record in law enforcement and previously served as Florida's attorney general, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. A long-time Trump ally, Bondi was part of his legal team during his first Senate impeachment trial and also publicly supported him by showing up at court during his hush money trial in New York."Pam was a prosecutor for nearly 20 years, where she was very tough on Violent Criminals, and made the streets safe for Florida Families," Trump said in a social media post announcing his choice.Bondi has been close to Trump since his 2016 campaign, telling voters at a recent Trump rally that she considers him a "friend".In 2019, she joined his White House to focus on "proactive impeachment messaging", serving both as his legal advisor and defence attorney during his first impeachment - during which he was acquitted.She continued to be part of Trump's legal team in 2020 as it made false claims that the election had been stolen from Trump due to voter fraud.She also served on Trump's Opioid and Drug Abuse Commission, and more recently, has headed the legal arm of the America First Policy Institute, a conservative think tank founded by former Trump staff members.If confirmed by the Senate, Bondi will become the country's chief law enforcement officer, in charge of the justice department's more than 115,000 employees and roughly $45bn (£35.7bn) budget.She would also play a key role in attempting to implement Trump's vow to punish his political enemies once he takes office.She has been a vocal critic of the criminal cases brought against Trump, as well as special counsel Jack Smith, who charged Trump in two federal cases.“For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponized against me and other Republicans - Not anymore,” Trump wrote on Thursday evening."Pam will refocus the DOJ [Department of Justice] to its intended purpose of fighting Crime, and Making America Safe Again."

