Trump nominates Richard Spencer as Navy Secretary

President Trump on Friday announced the nomination of Richard V. Spencer, an investment banker and retired Marine aviator, to be secretary of the Navy.

Mr. Spencer’s nomination is Mr. Trump’s second for the position. Philip Bilden, a financier, turned down the post in February because of the financial interests he would have had to divest to serve in the position, AzVision reports.

Mr. Trump has had trouble filling the service secretary jobs at the Pentagon.

Mark E. Green, Mr. Trump’s second nominee to be secretary of the Army, withdrew from consideration last month after his criticism of federal attempts to bar discrimination against gay, bisexual and transgender people in workplaces and businesses came to light. And Mr. Trump’s first pick for Army secretary, Vincent Viola, pulled out of consideration in February, saying he could not disentangle himself from his business ties. Mr. Viola is the owner of the Florida Panthers of the National Hockey League.

If Mr. Spencer’s nomination goes through, he will take on the top civilian job leading the Navy and the Marine Corps.

According to a White House statement on his nomination, Mr. Spencer most recently served as managing partner of Fall Creek Management, an investment company. He is a graduate of Rollins College in Florida and the Advanced Management Program of Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business, the statement said.

