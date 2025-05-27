Trump pauses student visas amid social media checks

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Trump administration has halted all new interviews for student visa applicants amid threats from the White House to cut federal funding to Harvard University and block the college from admitting international students.

The White House froze new student visa interviews on Tuesday as the government prepares to expand how it reviews applicants’ social media profiles after President Donald Trump took aim at college campuses over pro-Palestine demonstrations, News.Az reports citing The Independent.

A cable from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, that was seen by Politico orders all U.S. embassies and consulates to immediately suspend visa appointments “until further guidance is issued” to implement new social media vetting.

The freeze targets all visa applicants in both academic and vocational studies (F and M visas) as well all applicants in educational and cultural exchange programs (J visas).

News.Az