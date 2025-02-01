Trump plans to revoke USAID's independence

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump is taking steps to transfer control of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to the State Department, a move that could significantly alter the way the US distributes foreign aid, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

The National Security Council discussed the proposal last week, while a US official confirmed that it is “under consideration, though no final decision has been made.”

Last week, the Trump administration froze foreign aid, stating that the move “aligns US assistance with the ‘America First’ foreign policy and ensures taxpayer funds are not misused,” arguing that placing USAID under the State Department would “increase oversight and prioritize aid programs that serve US national interests.”

The White House is now exploring legal avenues for Trump to issue an executive order revoking USAID’s independence, with one source suggesting such an order may be signed soon. However, it remains unclear whether Trump has the legal authority to bypass Congress and enforce the directive.

Critics argue that merging USAID into the State Department could compromise its ability to provide impartial humanitarian aid, making it more susceptible to political influence. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer condemned the potential move in a post on X, calling it “illegal and against our national interests.”

Meanwhile, images of USAID offices showed that signs bearing the agency’s official seal had been removed, indicating that its integration into the State Department may already be underway.

USAID serves as the US government's primary agency for civilian foreign aid and development assistance, its stated mission being to “promote democratic values abroad and advance a free, peaceful, and prosperous world.”

Notably, for the fiscal year 2025, the budget request for USAID is $28.3 billion. This budget covers programs addressing global challenges such as humanitarian crises, climate change, food insecurity, and global health security.

Jordan and Egypt are among the countries that receive the most aid from USAID.

News.Az