Trump posts images of next military target — it isn’t Greenland or Iran

Donald Trump speaks to the press - (Photo by Jonathan Ernst for Reuters)

Donald Trump shared several images early Sunday suggesting a new military focus beyond Greenland and Iran, News.Az reports, citing Raw Story.

This wording reflects reports that, following the U.S. operation in Venezuela, Trump has hinted at other potential targets such as Colombia and Cuba, even as talk of Greenland and Iran has circulated widely.

The president took to Truth Social first thing to share half a dozen posts from other people and graphics, but they all had a theme: Trump pondering taking Cuba.

The first post was a share from conservative Marc Thiessen, who wrote, "The Cuban regime has survived every president since Eisenhower. Wouldn’t it be something if that streak ended with Donald Trump?"

Trump also shared an AI photo of himself smoking a Cuban cigar, and he shared a post from someone encouraging Trump to make Marco Rubio the president of Cuba.

"Sounds good to me!" Trump wrote in response to the particular message.

News.Az