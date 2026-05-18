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Trump Iran
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Minutes before U.S. President Donald Trump announced on social media on March 23 that he was postponing strikes on Tehran’s energy infrastructure, a burst of off-hours trading swept through the oil market.20 May 2026-13:59
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The United States and Israel reportedly developed a plan to install former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad as a successor leadership figure following air strikes during the war on Iran. The plan allegedly followed initial strikes on February 28 that killed Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.20 May 2026-10:45
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U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday the United States may need to strike Iran again, adding that he was only an hour away from deciding on an attack before postponing it.19 May 2026-22:34
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Explosions were reported on Iran’s Qeshm Island on Tuesday afternoon, according to the semi-official Mehr News Agency, which said the cause of the incident remains unknown. The island, located near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, has recently seen heightened military and security activity, with no official confirmation yet from Iranian authorities.19 May 2026-16:30
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Oil prices declined after US President Donald Trump said he had called off a planned military strike on Iran scheduled for Tuesday, following an appeal from allies in the Persian Gulf.19 May 2026-11:22
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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said the country will not “surrender” amid ongoing diplomatic engagement with the United States, responding to remarks by US President Donald Trump about progress in negotiations and a paused military plan.19 May 2026-10:27
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Former US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has warned that deploying American troops into Iran could trigger political upheaval in the United States, escalating internal divisions over foreign policy.18 May 2026-16:13
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US President Donald Trump has warned Iran that “the clock is ticking” as negotiations aimed at ending the conflict remain stalled and tensions continue across the Middle East.18 May 2026-14:19
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