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Trump Greenland
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U.S. stock futures edged higher Thursday morning, extending gains from a strong rally the previous day after President Donald Trump indicated he was softening his stance toward Greenland.22 Jan 2026-09:57
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NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Wednesday that “thoughtful diplomacy” is the only way to manage tensions over Greenland, as U.S. President Donald Trump attended the World Economic Forum in Davos promoting U.S. claims on the territory.21 Jan 2026-15:34
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US President Donald Trump refused to outline how far he is willing to go to obtain Greenland, responding “you’ll find out” when questioned by reporters during a White House briefing marking his first year in office.21 Jan 2026-14:50
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Gold prices surged to record highs above $4,800 per ounce for the first time, as investors rushed to safe-haven assets following a sharp selloff in U.S. markets triggered by rising geopolitical tensions over Greenland.21 Jan 2026-09:45
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