Trump proposes tariffs to strengthen US claims on Greenland

US President Donald Trump stated on Friday that he is considering using tariffs as leverage against countries that oppose US interests concerning Greenland, citing national security concerns.

"I may do that for Greenland, too," Trump said, recounting a past exchange with French President Emmanuel Macron in which he used the threat of a sweeping 25% tariff to push for higher drug prices in France, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"I may put a tariff on countries if they don't go along with Greenland, because we need Greenland for national security," he said during a roundtable discussion on rural health care at the White House.

