Trump rallies Atlanta in final push for votes, urges supporters to ‘finish it off’

In a final drive to secure votes, former President Donald Trump returned to Atlanta with just over a week left in the campaign.

Speaking at Georgia Tech, he addressed his supporters, urging them to see his campaign through to the end in a critical battleground state, News.Az reports, citing The Guardian. “I do hear the votes are coming in very nicely,” the former president said. When he asked the crowd who had voted, about half raised their hands and cheered. “We’ve got to finish it off.”Just before Trump took the stage on Monday afternoon across the street from the CNN debate stage that took Joe Biden out of the race, Georgia’s early vote count crossed the 3m mark. More than 40% of Georgia voters have already cast a ballot. About 5 million people voted in Georgia’s 2020 presidential race.Trump refrained from his regular practice of trashing Atlanta, though he disparaged Fulton county’s district attorney Fani Willis and the election interference charges he still faces, referring to “Fani and her boyfriend” attempting to lock up their “political opponent”.He described the Harris campaign as one of “demonization and hate”, then referred to her “radical, lunatic left policies”.“They say: ‘He’s Hitler.’ They say: ‘He’s a Nazi.’ I’m the opposite of a Nazi,” he said. “How can Kamala Harris lead America when she hates Americans? … They’re very bad people who are a threat to democracy.”Trump took issue with recent criticism made by Michelle Obama. “She was nasty,” Trump said.But Trump generally stuck to familiar themes about how unauthorized immigrants are “savages” and “monsters” who are “destroying this country”, the perils of accepting transgender surgery and the size of his rallies. He said he would support a tax credit for family caregivers – a new economic proposal with eight days to go in the election.

