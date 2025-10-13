Trump receives standing ovation at Israeli parliament

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump received a standing ovation from Israeli lawmakers ahead of his address to the Knesset during a brief visit to Israel after brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The applause lasted several minutes as lawmakers clapped and cheered Trump, who was accompanied by his special envoy Steve Witkoff, son-in-law Jared Kushner, and daughter Ivanka, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

