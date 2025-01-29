Trump repeats Gaza expulsion plan, raising security concerns.

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump’s latest proposal to "clean out" Gaza by having "Arab nations" take people from the Palestinian territory shocked even a world that had become accustomed to policy bombshells from the former and current occupant of the White House, News.az reports citing France24 .

On Saturday, when Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that some Arab nations could “build housing in a different location” for Gaza’s 1.5 million people, many hoped it was the first and last they would hear about an explosive idea for one of the world’s most volatile regions.But barely 48 hours later, their hopes were dashed.On Monday night, on yet another flight with reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump was at it again.This time, he cited Jordan's King Abdullah II and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as likely partners to his scheme."I wish he would take some [Gazans]," Trump said of Sisi. "We helped them a lot, and I'm sure he'd help us." While acknowledging that the Middle East was a “rough neighbourhood” Trump added, “I think the king of Jordan would do it too."Egypt and Jordan have historically opposed displacing Palestinians. The foreign ministries of both countries have issued statements rejecting the idea.Israel’s left-leaning Haaretz daily was even more forthright in its dismissal. “Trump is likely to propose that Gazans be launched 'voluntarily' into space and settle Mars,” read the newspaper’s Monday morning editorial. “It's possible his partner Elon Musk is already working on it.”Trump’s endorsement of a far-right, ultranationalist Israeli dream to evict Palestinians from the occupied Gaza Strip comes at a critical time in the 15-month Israel-Hamas war, which has killed more than 47,000 Gazans and devastated the besieged enclave in the bloodiest conflict ever between Israel and the Palestinians.After more than a year of arduous negotiations, a three-phase ceasefire went into effect on January 19, the eve of Trump’s inauguration. Under the deal, talks to detail the ceasefire's most difficult second phase – which aims to end the war – are set to begin next Monday.

