Trump rescinds Canada's invite to Gaza 'Board of Peace'

On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he was rescinding Canada's invitation to join the "Board of Peace," a group aimed at addressing international conflicts, beginning with the Gaza Strip.

“Please let this Letter serve to represent that the Board of Peace is withdrawing its invitation to you regarding Canada’s joining, what will be, the most prestigious Board of Leaders ever assembled, at any time,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, addressing Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Carney, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday, warned of the erosion of the rules-based international order traditionally associated with US leadership and urged middle powers to diversify trade and strengthen their resilience.

Following Carney’s speech, Trump took a swipe at the Canadian prime minister Wednesday when he said Canada should be “grateful” to the US.

Relations between Canada and the US have been strained since Trump imposed tariffs on Canadian goods and later halted trade talks because of an anti-tariff advertisement aired in the US.

