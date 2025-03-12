Trump reverses plan to double tariffs on Canadian steel

Donald Trump has halted a plan to double US tariffs on Canadian steel and metal imports to 50%, just hours after first threatening them.

Tariffs of 25% are still going ahead and will take effect from the 12 March, News .Az reports, citing foreign media .

The move by the president comes after the Canadian province of Ontario suspended new charges of 25% on electricity that it sends to some northern states in the US, hours after Trump threatened to sharply increase his tariffs on the country.

It marked the latest skirmish in a trade war that risks economic damage to the two North American neighbours.

"Cooler heads prevailed," said Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro told broadcaster CNBC, confirming that Trump would not move forward with his latest tariff threats.

Canada, one of America's closest trade partners, has borne the brunt of Trump's ire as he has launched trade battles in his first months in office.

Trump has hit goods from the country, along with Mexico, with a blanket 25% tariff, though he signed orders temporarily exempting a significant number of items from the new duties, which he said were a response to drug and migrants crossing into the US.

Canada is also facing 25% tariffs on its steel and aluminium, which are set to go into effect on Wednesday, after Trump said he was ending exemptions to the duties previously granted to some countries.

Canada has called Trump's attacks unjustified and announced retaliation, including new tariffs on C$30bn ($22bn; £16bn) US products.

Ford had announced he would tax electricity exports to the US in an effort to get those tariffs removed.

He had also previously said he would "not hesitate to shut off electricity completely" if the US "escalates".

Announcing the decision to suspend the electricity duties, Ford said he thought it was the "right decision" to try to start focus the discussions on the wider North American free trade deal.

"With any negotiation that we have, there's a point that both parties are heated and the temperature needs to come down," he said, thanking Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick for reaching out about a meeting.

"They understand how serious we are," he added. "We have both agreed, let cooler heads prevail. We need to sit down and move this forward."

In his social media post early on Tuesday, which threatened to double levies on Canadian steel and aluminium, Trump said he was responding to Ford's moves.

He also criticised Canada for relying on the US for "military protection", and reiterated that he wanted the country to become the 51st US state.

He add that it "would make all tariffs, and everything else, totally disappear" if Canada were to join the US as a state.

The White House declared the episode a win, saying in a statement that Trump had "once again used the leverage of the American economy, which is the best and biggest in the world, to deliver a win for the American people".

Tariffs are taxes charged on goods imported from other countries.