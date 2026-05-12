Trump's Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool makeover faces a lawsuit and a $13m price tag

Trump awarded the contract for the work to a Virginia company he had previously used to repair pools at one of his golf clubs, going around a requirement that mandates the government see competing offers, News.az reports, citing BBC.

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That decision prompted a lawsuit from a nonprofit organisation that asks for work to be halted, arguing Trump ignored laws that limit changes to historical landmarks.

The pool makeover began over the weekend as part of Trump's bid to beautify the US capital ahead of America's 250th birthday celebrations this summer.

When asked about the project on Tuesday, Trump told reporters that "for the first time since1922 [the reflecting pool is] going to work properly".

The contract says that the work on the pool will be completed by 22 May, a much quicker timeline than was originally expected and just in time for America's big anniversary.

Initially, renovations for the 104-year-old landmark were estimated to cost $300m and take over three years.

The pool, stretching 2,030ft (620m) between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument, has long been plagued by leaks, structural deterioration, faulty pipes, algae growth and bird droppings.