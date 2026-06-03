Trump says he would like to meet with Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei

Trump says he would like to meet with Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei

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US President Donald Trump has said he would like to meet with Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

"I’d like to meet him," he told The New York Post in an interview, News.Az reports.

"I’d love to meet everybody. I would like to meet him and we probably will meet at some point, depending on how it all works out," Trump added.

The US president stated that Khamenei is "absolutely" involved in the decision-making process in Iran.

Trump also claimed that Iran had agreed to abandon the development of nuclear weapons, adding that a potential deal would lead to "a lot of good things."

News.Az