Trump's National Security Advisor Mike Waltz talks to Hikmet Hajiyev

The conflict in the South Caucasus must be ended.

US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz wrote about this on his "X" account, News.Az reported.

"This week I spoke with the National Security Adviser to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Mr. Hikmet Hajiyev (Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration - ed.). We are pleased that Azerbaijan and Armenia have taken a big step forward by reaching an agreement on a peace treaty. I told him that we must now complete this peace treaty, release the prisoners and work together to make the region more secure and prosperous," he said.

He also added that America's Golden Age would bring peace and prosperity to the world, and that they would continue to work until that happened.

News.Az