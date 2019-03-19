Trump says considering possible Brazilian NATO membership

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday while meeting with his Brazilian counterpart that he was looking into Brazil joining NATO or other alliances, Trend reported citing Sputnik.

"We are going to look at that very, very strongly in terms of whether it's NATO or it's something having to do with the alliance. But we have a great alliance with Brazil, better than we have ever had before," Trump said during his meeting with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

Trump also added that he was supporting Brazil's bid to join the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

"I am supporting their efforts to join [the OECD]," Trump told reporters as he began a meeting with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

News.Az

