Trump says Fed board should assume control if Powell fails to lower rates

U.S. President Donald Trump has again criticized Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, demanding immediate interest rate cuts and warned that if Powell continues to refuse to lower interest rates, the board should assume control, News.az reports citing Investing.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, "Jerome “Too Late” Powell, a stubborn MORON, must substantially lower interest rates, NOW.

He added that if Powell "CONTINUES TO REFUSE, THE BOARD SHOULD ASSUME CONTROL, AND DO WHAT EVERYONE KNOWS HAS TO BE DONE!"

The comments came a day after the Federal Reserve voted to maintain current interest rates. Trump has been advocating for the Fed to reduce the benchmark rate for some time.

The Federal Open Market Committee voted 9-2 to maintain the federal funds rate within the 4.25% to 4.5% range.

In a separate post on Thursday, Trump referred to Powell as "Too Late" and called him a "TOTAL LOSER," adding that "our Country is paying the price!"

This is not the first time Trump has publicly criticized the Federal Reserve chairman. He has repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with Powell’s monetary policy decisions.

