Trump says federal crime crackdown to focus on Chicago next

“We’re going to make our cities very, very safe,” Trump added. “Chicago’s a mess. You have an incompetent mayor. Grossly incompetent and we’ll straighten that one out probably next. That will be our next one after this. And it won’t even be tough.”

Trump said there were “African American ladies, beautiful ladies,” urging him to intervene in Chicago, a city that has long struggled with gun violence. He indicated his administration would focus next on Chicago before turning to others, such as New York City.

City data has shown that fatal and nonfatal shootings in Chicago are down from recent years, part of a broader trend of violent crime decreasing nationwide.

The Trump administration earlier this month began surging federal law enforcement across parts of the District to crack down on what the White House said was an unacceptable level of crime, despite statistics showing violent crime has declined in the city.

Last week, Trump took federal control of the Metropolitan Police Department and deployed hundreds of National Guard troops across the city to further the crackdown on crime.