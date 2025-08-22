Yandex metrika counter

Trump says federal crime crackdown to focus on Chicago next

US President Trump said Friday the federal government would turn its attention to Chicago next to try to crack down on crime after surging law enforcement and deploying the National Guard in Washington, D.C.

“After we do this, we’ll go to another location, and we’ll make it safe also,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, News.Az reports, citing The Hill.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

