US National Guard troops deployed in Washington DC

US National Guard troops have started to patrol the streets of Washington DC, just one day after President Donald Trump ordered their deployment to address rising crime levels.

The move also includes Trump's directive to take control of the city's police force, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Armoured vehicles were spotted at urban centres and tourist sites around the US capital on Tuesday evening.

Officials have said that 800 National Guard troops are expected to be deployed, as well as 500 federal law enforcement agents.

Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, who has denied crime is out of control in her city, described the troop deployment as an "authoritarian push".

Trump, a Republican, has also threatened similar deployments against New York and Chicago, two other Democratic-controlled cities. The camouflaged troops have been trickling into the US capital since Trump's announcement on Monday. They have been seen erecting barricades outside several government buildings, and taking photos with tourists. Twenty-three people were arrested by federal agents on Monday night, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. The agents are aiding local law enforcement. She said the arrests were for homicide, gun offences, drug dealing, lewd acts, stalking, reckless driving, and other crimes. "This is only the beginning," said Leavitt. "Over the course of the next month, the Trump administration will relentlessly pursue and arrest every violent criminal in the District who breaks the law, undermines public safety, and endangers law-abiding Americans." FBI Director Kash Patel later said FBI agents were involved in around half of those arrests.

